Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members — Nigeria Today

Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission. In separate letters, which were read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, Buhari also sought legislative approval for the appointments of one National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral […]

The post Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

