 Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members — Nigeria Today
Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of 23 NPC members

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission. In separate letters, which were read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, Buhari also sought legislative approval for the appointments of one National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral […]

