Buhari should be told the ‘absolute’ truth — Nigeria Today

Buhari should be told the ‘absolute’ truth

Sir: Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari has done what’s common among Nigerian politicians, the round two syndromes even if their first round has nothing positive to write about. The president announced at the early hour of Monday, April 9, 2018 that he was contesting the 2019 election.

While there had been indications that the president would seek a second term in office, it had never been officially acknowledged until now. On January 3, media reports indicated that the president had reappointed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his national campaign coordinator following the successful 2015 campaign.

Before I proceed, allow me to borrow the words of former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili after the president declared that he would contest the 2019 election, “President Muhammadu Buhari is a trespassing masquerade that doesn’t know when to stop.”

It’s a pity and shame on the black race that after independence in 1960 we have somebody like our president at the helm of affairs of the nation despite his unfulfilled numerous promises.” And I blame the current trouble in the country on our military decree called constitution that made the president too powerful than the institution (Senate) that should put him on his toes and ready to kick him out whenever he errs.

What happened in Taraba the other day indicated that the president is unaware of the people’s plight and his comment about the IGP who left where he was sent to, to engage in some kind of jamboree in Nassarawa State suggested the president is just there. While addressing representatives of ethnic groups and the Taraba State government at the Government House in Jalingo on March 3, 2018, the president claimed that his administration had delivered on the electoral promises he made before his victory in 2015.

He said: “When I was campaigning, I came here and promised to provide security, boost the economy and fight corruption.“Today, even our worst enemy can attest to the fact that the APC-led Federal Government has done well in the area of security. We have decimated Boko Haram, while the fight against corruption is going on well.”

So, this made me ask the question “who is (are) the brain behind our president Buhari’ that failed to tell him the truth that the president has failed us woefully?

Fellow Nigerian youths, it’s time we took our future into our hands it’s time to tell our fathers in politics that we would be able to handle the country better, that we can take care of the country and take care of them too because they are our fathers. And our fathers like Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu who is considered one of the most powerful politicians in southwest and others who have gained enormously from the nation since 1999, must give us their blessing and support to rule.While we continue in this misrule, I urge the Nigerian youths to get their permanent voter cards (PVC) and do the needful.

• Eniola Daniel wrote from Lagos.

