Buhari should join Dasuki in prison, not my words – Atiku — Nigeria Today

Buhari should join Dasuki in prison, not my words – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has denied saying that President Muhammadu Buhari belongs to the prison.

Atiku on his Tweeter handle tweeted: ‘These aren’t my words and never emanated from my official handle. Its contrived and targeted to create mischief.’

These aren't my words and never emanated from my official handle. Its contrived and targeted to create mischief. https://t.co/GdPLRADmS7 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 27, 2018

The report published online yesterday not Vanguardngr.com said that Atiku had said there was no difference in the crime Buhari had committed with that of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd.

The report said : “I think @MBuhari should go and join Dasuki at Kuje prison because both have committed the same crime. …#ilegal withdrawal.

So court should take note.”

