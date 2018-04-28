 Buhari should join Dasuki in prison, not my words – Atiku — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari should join Dasuki in prison, not my words – Atiku

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has denied saying that President Muhammadu Buhari belongs to the prison.

atiku-Chatham House
Ex Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku on his Tweeter handle tweeted: ‘These aren’t my words and never emanated from my official handle. Its contrived and targeted to create mischief.’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The report published online yesterday not Vanguardngr.com said that Atiku had said there was no difference in the crime Buhari had committed with that of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd.

The report said : “I think @MBuhari should go and join Dasuki at Kuje prison because both have committed the same crime. …#ilegal withdrawal.
So court should take note.”

The post Buhari should join Dasuki in prison, not my words – Atiku appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.