Buhari should stop lamenting, he’s among past leaders who caused Nigeria’s problems-Fayose says — Nigeria Today

Buhari should stop lamenting, he’s among past leaders who caused Nigeria’s problems-Fayose says

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told President Muhammadu

Buhari to stop behaving like a “weeping president” by lamenting about

what his predecessors failed to do and blaming past leaders for the

inability of his administration to fulfill his campaign promises,

adding that; “Only a leader like President Buhari that lacked

competence and is challenged by knowledge and exposure will blame his

predecessors for over three years.”

The governor, who described the president’s statement on Sunday while

receiving some members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation in

London as shameful, said; “it appears he (Buhari) has forgotten that

he is also among the past leaders of Nigeria because blaming past

leaders for the country’s economic problems amounts to blaming

himself. The negative foundation the likes of President Buhari laid

caused the problems of the country.”

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Monday, by his Special Assistant

on Public Communications and New media, Lere Olayinka, the governor

said; “It is appalling that Buhari, who at his very young age was

Military Governor of the of the North Eastern State, Petroleum

Minister, Head of State and later Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund

(PTF) under the Abacha administration is the same person that is

blaming past leaders of Nigeria.

“What difference did he make as Governor of the North Eastern State?

What was his role as Minister of Petroleum and Chairman of the

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) when it was created in

1977?

“It is on record that it was during President Buhari’s tenure as

Minister of Petroleum that N2.8 billion went missing from the accounts

of the NNPC in Midlands Bank in the United Kingdom. N2.8 billion as at

that time is like $2.8 billion (over N1 trillion) now.

“It is also on record that President Buhari was a key player in the

Abacha government that the country is still recovering its loots up

till today. Interestingly, our Mr. Integrity President once said that

Abacha never stole.

“Fact that President must face is that he has blamed everyone,

including the late President of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi. He is now

blaming himself as part of the past leaders of Nigeria, it is

shameful.

“If the President is someone who faces reality, he would have

realized that his goodwill has declined to the lowest level. He will

also realize that in 2015, Nigerians did not really vote to elect him

as President. Rather, it was a vote from the North against PDP’s

failure to pick a northern candidate that made him President.”

