Buhari speaks on Nigeria’s unity — Nigeria Today

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Abuja reaffirmed that the unity of the country will remain his paramount objective and that of his government. Receiving a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass at the Presidential Villa, the President said, ‘‘I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite […]

