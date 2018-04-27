Buhari speaks on Nigeria’s unity — Nigeria Today

Buhari speaks on Nigeria’s unity
President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Abuja reaffirmed that the unity of the country will remain his paramount objective and that of his government. Receiving a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass at the Presidential Villa, the President said, ‘‘I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite […]
Buhari speaks on Nigeria’s unity
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!