Buhari Support Group to lose office in Akwa Ibom — Nigeria Today

Buhari Support Group to lose office in Akwa Ibom

Barely two days after

inaugurating the National

Committee of Buhari’s Support

Groups, NCBSG, secretariat

in Uyoby the senior special

assistant to the president,

Sen. Ita Enang, on behalf

of President Muhammadu

Buhari, the Uyo Capital City

Development Authority,

UCCDA, an agency of the state

government, has marked the

building for demolition.

The development has raised

concerns from several quarters,

considering the fact that the

NCBSG building, which is

located along Barracks Road, is

the only structure that has been

designated for demolition.

An anonymous source told

newsmen that government

had planned to revoke the

Certificate of Occupancy before

proceeding on demolition of

the structure.

The source condemned the

plan, saying that the move

by the state government

was callous considering the

intensity of reactions that

would follow if the facility was

demolished.

“The Akwa Ibom State

government wants to demolish

the premises. By marking

the building for demolition,

they will soon revoke the

Certificate of Occupancy before

demolishing the building,” he

said.

But the chairman of

UCCDA, Mr Enobong Uwah

told Nigerian Pilot that the

building had been marked for

demolition before now.

Uwah, a former

Commissioner for

Environment, explained that

the owners of the building

were required to furnish the

authority with the Certificate

of Occupancy and other

relevant papers concerning it,

adding that other buildings

in the capital city that did

not meet the requirements of

government were also marked.

It was learnt that the

building, which was a hotel,

has been existing for more than

20 years. Barrack Roads, where

the building is located, is few

metres away from Government

House.

It was further learnt that the

state government had asked

the Commissioner of Police

and the director of Department

of State Services, DSS, to halt

the NCBSG office inauguration

but both security heads were

said to have insisted that they

would provide security during

the event.

