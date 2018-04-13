Buhari supporters caution Senators against use of foul language — Nigeria Today

Buhari supporters caution Senators against use of foul language

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the auspices of Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has asked the Senate leadership to caution senators from using foul language on Nigerian leaders on the floor of the senate and during plenary.

The Buhari supporters said it take exception to what it described as conspiratorial stance by some senators against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari with emphasis on abuse of immunity, which emboldens them to use incendiary remarks on the President at different times during their sittings.

In a statement signed by Chairman and Secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke respectively, the group said it was particularly uncharitable for Senator Eyinaya Abaribe to use foul language against the President who was quoted as saying that Nigerians have been indulging the President he referred to as “incompetent”

BMSG said it took exception to such remarks by Senator Abaribe, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member during Thursday Plenary, describing it as reprehensible, his action amounting to an irresponsible brand of politics that the opposition has been exhibiting over time.

The group calls on the Nigerian Senate leadership to always prevent its chamber from turning into a circus that allows use of profane and insulting language as lingua franca with the President of Nigeria being often verbally abused.

While asking the Senate leadership to call members to order on use of intemperate language to address the president, It said, “Senator Abaribe’s comments on the floor of the Senate which engendered a rowdy session are not just shameful to the institution of the Nigerian Senate, but such defiles the hallowed office of the President and even the Senate Chamber.

They also called on Senator Abaribe to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians and to the President of Nigeria on the ill-conceived remarks credited to him and for him to know henceforth, that the Chamber of the Senate is not to be desecrated in any way.

The post Buhari supporters caution Senators against use of foul language appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

