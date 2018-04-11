 Buhari to declare open 61st UNWTO/CAF meeting - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa


WorldStage

President Muhammadu Buhari is to declare open the 61st Meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization/Commission for Africa (UNWTO/CAF), scheduled for 4-6 June 2018 in Abuja. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

