Buhari to host ECOWAS conference on farmers/herders clashes - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Buhari to host ECOWAS conference on farmers/herders clashes – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Buhari to host ECOWAS conference on farmers/herders clashes
The Nation Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to declare open on April 26 a conference of the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country. This was disclosed by the Minister of …
Farmers/Herdsmen Crisis: Buhari May Rally ECOWAS To Implement 1978 Trans-Human Protocol
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!