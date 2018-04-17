Buhari to restore study of history in schools - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Buhari to restore study of history in schools – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Buhari to restore study of history in schools
The Nation Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged that stoppage of teaching of history as a subject in schools was a mistake. At a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday in London, Buhari promised that the Federal Government would return …
