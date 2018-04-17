Buhari to restore study of history in schools — Nigeria Today

Buhari to restore study of history in schools

President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged that stoppage of teaching of history as a subject in schools was a mistake.

At a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday in London, Buhari promised that the Federal Government would return history to school curriculum.

He highlighting the importance of education, and revealed that his administration was making more investment to improve the sector.

“People can look after themselves if well educated.

“In this age of technology, education is very important. We need well-staffed and well-equipped institutions to move into the next generation,” Buhari said.

At the meeting which held at 10, Downing Street, London, Buhari said that the fight against corruption, economic revival and security were his main campaign promises.

President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said in Abuja Buhari told May that he was not yet bordered about 2019 elections.

“We have elections next year, politicians are already preoccupied with the polls, but I am bothered more about security and the economy,” Buhari stressed.

President Buhari further recalled that Nigeria and Britain have a long history of cooperation on several fronts.

According to him, people ought to know how they arrived where they are if they would move forward.

In her remarks, Prime Minister May said Britain would continue to work with Nigeria in training and equipping the military.

She was particular about the abduction of the schoolgirls by Boko Haram terrorists, noting that her country would continue to give Nigeria the needed assistance.

The Prime Minister, however, commended President Buhari’s administration for “making good progress on the economy,” and urged it to maintain the focus despite approaching elections and the increase in political activities.

She also noted: “Good grounding in education is good. It is important to equip young people for today’s world. It is also a good bastion and defence against modern slavery.”

May, who observed that President Buhari has been doing much to improve trade and business for Nigeria, said it was also time to boost intra-commonwealth trade.

The post Buhari to restore study of history in schools appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

