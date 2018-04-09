Buhari to run for second term — Nigeria Today

Buhari to run for second term
President Muhammadu Buhari Monday told the national executive committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will be contesting for a second term as Nigerian president.
Details soon.
