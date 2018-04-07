Buhari unveils plan for Nigerian universities — Nigeria Today

Buhari unveils plan for Nigerian universities

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Kano pledged continuous support to universities so that they can produce the skilled manpower needed for national development. Buhari made the pledge at the 34th convocation ceremony of Bayero University Kano (BUK) held at the permanent site of the university. Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of […]

Buhari unveils plan for Nigerian universities

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

