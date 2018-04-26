Buhari urges Benue people not to play into hands of agents of disunity — Nigeria Today

Buhari urges Benue people not to play into hands of agents of disunity

President Muhammadu Buhari says the repeated acts of mass killings and destruction in parts of the country and Benue State in particular, point to the evil design of enemies of peace and unity in the country.

The president stated that these enemies of peace had been desperately trying to bring the country to this sorry point “where a brother killing brother, a neighbour killing a neighbour and a community attacking and killing members of another community.’’

President Buhari stated this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He, therefore, warned Nigerians against playing into the hands of the agents of disunity.

According to him, those behind the Church attack that left 18 people dead, including two priests, did not mean well for Nigeria and peaceful coexistence.

“”The revenge attacks that followed in which 11 members of the Hausa communities were killed are part of the agenda of the bandits and their sponsors to turn Nigerians against one another.

“”We must resist all temptation to fall into this laid out plan,’’ he added.

The President said he was seriously pained by this persistent violence and the total disregard for the sanctity of life by those he called “”hideously evil people who have no iota of respect for humanity, decency and civilization.’’

He reiterated that the government would not rest on its oars in its determination to “fish out these barbarous mass murderers and their clandestine sponsors.

President Buhari equally assured Nigerians that measures being put in place by the government would, sooner than later, bring to an end, these “extremely brutal and wanton killings.’’

