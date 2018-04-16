Buhari will handover to me in 2023 - Okorocha — Nigeria Today

Buhari will handover to me in 2023 – Okorocha

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha says he is warming up to take over from president Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The governor stated this on Monday when he hosted some political stakeholders who had visited him at the government house in Owerri to endorsed his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the next governor of the state

“Buhari will win again and again. After Buhari, the turn will come to south-east and it will be the turn of Okorocha,” he said.

The also disclosed that the support to Uche Nwosu to succeed him is total saying the only sin he is accused of is that he (Uche Nwosu) is my son-in-law.

“Nwosu is the least of the political children I have trained but I don’t know any of them as much as I have known Nwosu

“I took him up when he was just nobody and he grew to the height he is now, his only sin is that he is my son-in-law.

“Nwosu will win in 2019, don’t be afraid, I am there, I have retired the Arthur Nzeribes, the Udenwas, now I will retire the rest of them finally, I know them and they know me, their plan is to push me so that they can get the Senate, it’s a lie, I will run for the Senate as well.” he added

