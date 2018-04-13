Buhari will suffer humiliation, say ADP, Sowore  — Nigeria Today

Buhari will suffer humiliation, say ADP, Sowore

The opposition Action Democratic Party (ADP) has expressed surprise over the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in the 2019 poll.

ADP’s national chairman, Yabagi Sani, an engineer, said Buhari’s declaration would surely lead to the defeat of the ruling All progressive congress ( APC) at the poll.

“What is our headache if APC decides to field a liability or even chose not to field any candidate at all? But sincerely speaking, if the man truly have the interest of the nation at heart, he should not have succumbed to pressure to subject himself and the entire nation to another moments of fearful anxiety.

“Now that we know where the APC is heading, our duty is to mobilize Nigerians to more than ever before obtain PVCs and come out to vote out hardship, wanton killings and unemployment, which another four years of Buhari represents.

“We will double our efforts at ADP to provide a credible alternative that will have the age, vitality, character and know-how to take Nigeria out of the woods.

We have no doubts that Buhari’s declaration is the final revelation of the impending demise of APC.”

Presidential aspirant and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore who spoke in the same vein said Nigerians would vent their spleen on Buhari at the poll over the challenges bedeviling the country.

“He is a non starter. And in my view, his declaration has two ramifications that only leads to one direction – an exit from power. The first one is exit from the country, and at the time he was declaring he was also leaving the country without a return date.

“That is ominous in a certain way. The second part of it, which is very instructive and important is how the people of Nigeria rejected that declaration enmasse.

For a man that came to power with over 15 million votes, the only place, according to media reports where there was jubilation, was Kano state.

The people of Kaduna, Lagos, Plateau, Benue, Rivers, Bayelsa did not jubilate. So, for a lot of people it was a sad day.”

Sowore said the President has just invited himself to a humiliating defeat come 2019.

“And it is just a matter of time, I don’t think this declaration is even worth the paper upon, which it was made. It came very quickly and it evaporated almost immediately.

We have been in a town hall meeting today, and nobody is talking about it because it had no impact on the lives of Nigerians.”

