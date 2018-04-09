Buhari’s declaration: APC governors react — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s declaration: APC governors react

The Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, and his Niger State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday threw their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to re-contest presidential election in 2019. They noted that the President will win as “he is the single kinetic president in Nigeria’s political life till date”. Buhari had at the […]

Buhari’s declaration: APC governors react

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

