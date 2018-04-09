 Buhari’s declaration: APC governors react — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s declaration: APC governors react

Posted on Apr 9, 2018

The Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, and his Niger State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday threw their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to re-contest presidential election in 2019. They noted that the President will win as “he is the single kinetic president in Nigeria’s political life till date”. Buhari had at the […]

