Buhari’s Declaration: Don’t Shut Out Other Presidential Aspirants – Chieftain Advises APC — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s Declaration: Don’t Shut Out Other Presidential Aspirants – Chieftain Advises APC

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Bayelsa, Mr Austin Febo, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election should not stop presidential primaries in the party ahead of 2019 polls. He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone shortly after the president’s declaration was announced that it was good and welcomed as it […]

The post Buhari’s Declaration: Don’t Shut Out Other Presidential Aspirants – Chieftain Advises APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

