Buhari’s Declaration: Gov. Shettima Throws Challenge To APC Supporters — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s Declaration: Gov. Shettima Throws Challenge To APC Supporters
Following the announcement of intention by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection, Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima has challenged supporters of APC to continue to sensitize their families, friends, neighbours and colleagues through personal interactions, to educate them about the challenges inherited by the President and what he is achieving in his ongoing efforts to rescue […]
The post Buhari's Declaration: Gov. Shettima Throws Challenge To APC Supporters appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
