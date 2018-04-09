 Buhari’s declaration to re-contest in 2019 is no surprise, says Yakasai — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Politics

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai

A prominent Northern Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said in Kano on Monday that he is not surprised that President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second a second mandate for the Presidency.

In his spontaneous reaction in Kano yesterday, shortly after Buhari formally declared his intention to re-contest the Presidency in 2019, Yakasai, said Buhari’s body language has since suggested that he will test his popularity in 2019.

According to him, Buhari began flying the kite when he repeatedly waged war against his party Executive members, particularly on his refusal for  the Chairman pf the party, Chief John Oyegun to extend his tenure.

Yakasai noted,  that the political divide between APC members loyal to the President against those on the other divide further suggested that, PMB is interested in contesting for office in the 2019 polls.

“I have been expecting it for a very long time. It no news to me. Look at his body language, and efforts to mend broken fences with Tinubu. I am not surprised that he declared his interest to contest.

Also reacting, an APC Chieftain and  close ally to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji AbdulMujid Dan Biliki Kommander   said, the declaration is a welcome development.

He said the decision will further solidify the yearnings of Nigerians, who have been patiently waiting for the President to declare his interest.

According to him, there is no other credible candidate from the North than Buhari that is eligible to contest against him, hence is the only alternative for now.

