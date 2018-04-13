 'Buhari's delay in combating herders attacks not tantamount to unwillingness' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Buhari’s delay in combating herders attacks not tantamount to unwillingness’ – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

'Buhari's delay in combating herders attacks not tantamount to unwillingness'
Vanguard
Makurdi – Despite the renewed attacks on some communities in Benue by herdsmen, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Dr Joseph Orkar, is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide an enduring solution to the crises. Buhari Speaking on
Police And 2019 General ElectionsIndependent Newspapers Limited
We are optimistic that Buhari will finally bring solution to Benue – OrkarNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.