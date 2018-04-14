Buhari's government has failed Nigerians — Tunde Bakare — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s government has failed Nigerians — Tunde Bakare

A former running mate of President Buhari in the 2011 presidential election and serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly church, Tunder Bakare says the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in terms of protecting Nigerians.

Bakare who is also the convener of the Save Nigeria group Speaking at the 2nd annual Chibok girls lecture organised by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement in Abuja, on Saturday.

“There is something wrong when a nation is twice beaten. There is something undeniably wrong when the girl child repeatedly becomes the bargaining instrument in negotiation deals between the government and terrorists,” Bakare said.

“Let me ask this question, has this government handled the issue of the Chibok kidnap well?” the audience chorused, “No!”

He asked again, “What of the previous government?” The people responded negatively, and Bakare continued: “Sometime ago, the daughter of President Buhari got married here in Abuja. Just recently, the daughter of Vice-President Osinbajo also got married here.

“The other time a governor gave out his daughter to another governor and they had a very elaborate wedding. Now tell me if their daughters were among the Chibok girls, won’t they have done enough to rescue them?

“Any government that fails to prioritise the security and welfare of its people is a failed government, whether that of Jonathan or Buhari.”

He also chided Buhari over a comment he once made that Aisha, his wife, belongs in the kitchen.

In 2016 while on an official visit to Germany, Buhari had said Aisha “belongs to my kitchen … and the other room.”

The president had said so in reaction to a BBC interview where his wife said his government had been hijacked.

“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room,” Buhari had said at a press conference where he spoke alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

