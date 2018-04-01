Buhari’s govt under fire over looters’ list — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s govt under fire over looters’ list

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw its “clumsy, arbitrary and selective looters’ list”. The organization said the action can only diminish the government’s ability to fight corruption, frustrate its mouthed goal of transparent governance, allow suspected perpetrators – whether from the All Progressives […]

