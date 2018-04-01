 Buhari’s govt under fire over looters’ list — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari’s govt under fire over looters’ list

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw its “clumsy, arbitrary and selective looters’ list”. The organization said the action can only diminish the government’s ability to fight corruption, frustrate its mouthed goal of transparent governance, allow suspected perpetrators – whether from the All Progressives […]

Buhari’s govt under fire over looters’ list

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.