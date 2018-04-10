‘Buhari’s infrastructure development in order’ — Nigeria Today

‘Buhari’s infrastructure development in order’

The infrastructure development programme of the Federal Government is a step in the right direction, the Chief Executive Officer of Diran Adetunji and Associates, Mr. Adediran Adetunji has declared.

At the pace the government is moving, in 10 years from now, Nigeria would emerge as one of the leading economies in the world, he said.

Adetunji in a statement as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of his firm in Abuja, commended the Buhari-led administration for its anti-corruption crusade.

According to him, Diran Adetunji and Associates had made remarkable contributions to the real estate profession, and the national economy, particularly in the area of housing provision.

He inaugurated the Diran Amina Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to assist the less-privileged to get primary and secondary education.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

