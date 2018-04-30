 “Buhari’s Presidency Is Disaster For Africa” – Critic Becomes US Ambassador To Germany — Nigeria Today
“Buhari’s Presidency Is Disaster For Africa” – Critic Becomes US Ambassador To Germany

An American man, Richard Grenell, who in 2015 linked then candidate Muhammadu Buhari to Boko Haram and ISIS and warned against his presidency, has become the US Ambassador to Germany. Grenell, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in September 2017, passed the Senate screening by a 56-42 voting margin on April 26. Before his appointment, […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

