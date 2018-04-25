Buhari’s presidential visit to Bauchi is an indication of his victory in 2019 – Governor Abubakar — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s presidential visit to Bauchi is an indication of his victory in 2019 – Governor Abubakar

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state has said that tomorrow’s Presidential visit of Muhammad Buhari indicates victory ahead of 2019 presidential election. Abubakar made the statement in a broadcast to the people of the state ahead of President Buhari’s Thursday visit. He said Bauchi state was a strong political hold of President Buhari considering previous […]

