Buhari’s re-election may right previous wrongs – NANS — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s re-election may right previous wrongs – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election might be an opportunity to right what his administration had wrong by delivering more dividends of democracy. The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that Buhari’s decision to seek re-election […]

The post Buhari’s re-election may right previous wrongs – NANS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

