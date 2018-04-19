Buhari’s re-election: Why I accepted to serve as campaign spokesman –Keyamo — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s re-election: Why I accepted to serve as campaign spokesman –Keyamo

Chukwudi Nweje

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Festus Keyamo, has opened up on why he accepted to serve as Director, Strategic Communications of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential poll.

Keyamo said he agreed to be the campaign organisation’s spokeman “for the good of the country, posterity and to enthrone a perfect system.”

Keyamo said he voted for Buhari in 2015 and will vote for him, again, in 2019.

The lawyer also added that he took the job so that those he described as “emergency heroes” do not take the country back to the old ways.

He denied accepting the appointment for personal gains, insisting that he has already attained the height of his career.

“The ultimate aim of the struggle is to enthrone a government that is focused, determined and fiercely opposed to the unscrupulous wheeler-dealers in the society, committed to protecting the interests of the down-trodden, the weak and vulnerable.

“One of the obvious ways to do this is to ensure that what belongs to all is not cornered by a few; and, if they do so, to ensure that they are made to account and brought to justice. I can boldly say that no government, in the history of Nigeria, has recovered so much looted funds as that of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“The fact that this government has clearly chosen this path in protecting the masses of our country is one of the many reasons why I am so proud and bold about my support for the re-election bid of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Some of those same forces and interests that saw the back of General Buhari in 1985 are still very much around with us…”

The post Buhari’s re-election: Why I accepted to serve as campaign spokesman –Keyamo appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

