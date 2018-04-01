Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos a slap on Nigerian Christians – Catholic Bishop — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos a slap on Nigerian Christians – Catholic Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day trip to Lagos State during a Christian celebrations as a slap on the face of Nigerian Christians. Ezeokafor stated that for the President to choose Maundy Thursday and Good Friday to visit Lagos showed disrespect for Christians. He […]

Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos a slap on Nigerian Christians – Catholic Bishop

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

