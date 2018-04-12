Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival - Hollywood Reporter — Nigeria Today

Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival – Hollywood Reporter
|
Hollywood Reporter
|
Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival
Hollywood Reporter
The Tribeca Film Festival is almost upon us, set to run April 18-29 in New York City. However, the event will have an added Italian flair thanks to a new partnership with Bulgari, this year's official jewelry sponsor. To celebrate the collaboration …
Composer brings hip-hop elements to new doc 'United Skates' at Tribeca Film Fest
"Roll Red Roll" Film About Steubenville Rape to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
Tribeca Film Festival Returns April 18
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!