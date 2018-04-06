 Bunnies in the Burbs leaps out of SA and into Nigeria - The Media Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bunnies in the Burbs leaps out of SA and into Nigeria – The Media Online

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Bunnies in the Burbs leaps out of SA and into Nigeria
The Media Online
A South African produced YouTube cooking show, called Bunnies in the Burbs, went live in Nigeria this week via MTN Shortz, a mobile short-form video content platform. And it will soon be available in other countries, such as India and Kenya. Bunnies in
OPINION: A lesson for Africa in Facebook monopolyIndependent Online
'Something Incredible Is Happening In Africa': 5 Minutes with Dr Precious MotsepeMarie Claire (press release) (blog)

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.