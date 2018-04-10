Buraimoh, Oyelami count blessings at Osogbo art exhibition - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Buraimoh, Oyelami count blessings at Osogbo art exhibition – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Buraimoh, Oyelami count blessings at Osogbo art exhibition
The Punch
Osogbo-based visual artist, Jimoh Buraimoh, clocked 75 on Sunday. His long-time colleague, Muraina Oyelami, is also over 70. But both have continued to produce new artworks, especially painting. This is one of the things that their fans discovered last …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!