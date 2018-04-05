Burglar killed in pensioner's home was career criminal who charged another OAP £72000 for fixing roof tile - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Burglar killed in pensioner’s home was career criminal who charged another OAP £72000 for fixing roof tile – Mirror.co.uk
|
The Times
|
Burglar killed in pensioner's home was career criminal who charged another OAP £72000 for fixing roof tile
Mirror.co.uk
The burglar who broke into a pensioner's home before he was stabbed to death was a career criminal junkie from a notorious crime family. Drug addict Henry Vincent targeted elderly and vulnerable residents before robbing and defrauding them of thousands …
Pensioner held for murder over fatal stabbing of home intruder 'was just protecting himself', neighbours say
6 TEENS stabbed in ONE NIGHT as bloodshed CONTINUES
Two teenagers stabbed in another day of bloodshed in London
