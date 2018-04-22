Bursaspor drop Troost Ekong — Nigeria Today

Bursaspor drop Troost Ekong

Bursaspor picked up their second consecutive win in the Turkish Lig with a 4-1 thrashing of Karabukspor to move up to 11th on the log standing with 36 points after 30 games.

It seems they have turned a corner following the sacking of coach Paul Le Guen and the subsequent appointment of Mustapha Er, who has arrested the poor run of form they suffered under Le Guen two months ago.

However Er appears not to have a spot for Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong in his starting line up as he was once again an unused substitute for the second game running, with the duo of Titi and Ersoy preferred in central defence ahead of the 24 year old.

Ekong was benched in last week 2-0 win over Goztepe, meaning the last time he kicked a ball in anger was on 8 of April when they suffered 0-1 loss against Kasimpasa. It is a departure from when he was a regular starter and chalked up 25 appearances prior to the last two games.

