BusinessDay to honour NSE’s 25 most performing CEOs — Nigeria Today

BusinessDay to honour NSE’s 25 most performing CEOs

TELIAT SULE

The much awaited dinner for the Top 25 CEOs of the companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold Thursday, April 26. The venue is the Intercontinental Hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos and the red carpet rolls out at 6pm.

Dignitaries expected at the event include the CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema, who will be honoured for his ingenuity regarding the way he is implementing policies at the NSE that enhance transparency, transformation and the promotion of cross border access between the NSE and other notable exchanges in the world.

Ogun State’s governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who in the last seven years has transformed Ogun State into the nation’s industrial hub and enjoys good ratings among notable entrepreneurs in the country, is also expected at the event. Since its introduction, the event has turned out to the platform where hard work and ingenuity are recognised.

The event will be graced by all the 25 CEOs to be recognised, their associates, policy makers at the state and federal levels, just to mention a few. Expected at the event are the CEOs of May & Baker, C & I Leasing, FBN Holdings, NEM Insurance, Flour Mills of Nigeria, African Prudential, Berger Paints, Eterna, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank and Access Bank.

Others are the CEOs of Fidson Healthcare, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, United Bank for Africa, Linkage Assurance, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Flour Mills, NASCON Allied Industries, Okomu Oil, Guaranty Trust Bank, Nestle Nigeria and Honeywell Flour Mills.

One of their noticeable achievements in 2017 was that altogether, they increased their companies’ market capitalisation by N1.98 trillion, representing 45 percent of the N4.36 trillion that all the listed equities gained in 2017. There are over 150 listed companies on the NSE and the 25 CEOs to be recognised accounted for 45 percent of the gains recorded in market capitalisation in 2017.

Conceived some years ago by BusinessDay, and anchored by BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit(BRIU), West Africa’s premier newspaper wanted to encourage decision makers at the top echelon of businesses, to create more wealth for all the market players. This is so important because value creation is now seen as a powerful culture of an enterprise.

Furthermore, the Top 25 CEOs of quoted companies on the NSE was introduced to celebrate the CEOs who contributed to the success of the Nigerian capital market by adding significant value to shareholders’ investments in a particularly financial year. Parameters used in the selection of the winners include share price appreciation and sustainable growth in each company’s Profit after Tax (PAT).

The current governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele was one of the past winners when he was the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank.

Since its introduction, the annual awards have become the capital market bellwether used in identifying the performing chief executive officers and stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). It is to this end that BusinessDay celebrates these men and women who have contributed to the success recorded by their companies and the Nigerian economy in general.

