BusinessDay to unveil top 25 Nigerian CEOs 2017 power rankings — Nigeria Today

BusinessDay to unveil top 25 Nigerian CEOs 2017 power rankings

Leading a company and creating value depends on many skills that are hard to measure—strategic vision, authenticity, long-term planning.

Investors aren’t the only stakeholders that need tending to; the best-run companies connect effectively with customers, employees, and the communities where they operate.

All that stops at the feet of CEOs, who must be everything their company’s stakeholders want of them.

BusinessDay, will on April 26, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotels Lagos, honour the Top 25 CEOs who delivered the most value to stakeholders and contributed to the stellar performance recorded by the Nigerian capital market in 2017.

Last year, listed stocks gained N4.36 trillion in market capitalisation, a development that made the Nigerian capital market one of the best in the world.

Interestingly, the 25 CEOs that will be celebrated accounted for over 60 percent of the success recorded on the NSE. That means they added some N2.6 trillion to market value in 2017.

The Top 25 CEOs of quoted companies on the NSE Awards was introduced to celebrate the CEOs who contributed to the success of the Nigerian capital market by adding significant value to shareholders’ investment.

Parameters used in the selection of the winners include share price appreciation and sustainable growth in each company’s Profit after Tax (PAT).

The current governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele was one of the past winners when he was the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank.

Since its introduction, the annual awards have become the capital market bellwether used in identifying the top-performing Chief Executive Officers and stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

It is to this end that we celebrate these men and women who have contributed to the success recorded by their companies and the Nigerian economy in general.

Dignitaries expected at this year’s event include the CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema, as well as the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Below is a tip of the ice berg of some of the CEOs’s that will be unveiled at the event.

David Ifezulike, is the CEO of Nestle Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s biggest player in the fast moving consumer goods space, with a market cap of N1.13 trillion.

Despite the challenge of foreign exchange stability that was faced in the sector since most the players largely import the raw materials they used in production, the firm recorded a 326 percent increase in profit from N7.92 billion in 2016 to N33.72 in 2017.

Andrew Odibi has been the Managing Director/CEO of C & I Leasing Plc since January 28, 2016, one of the country’s foremost brand for leases, and other ancillary services in Nigeria.

The company with a market cap of N2.52 billion had its Profit after Tax (PAT) increase by 13.9 percent in full year 2017.

Nnamdi Okafor is the MD/CEO of May&Baker Nigeria PLc, one of the biggest players in the Nigerian Drug market, with a market cap of N2.744 billion.

In 2017, the company’s profit surged 802 percent to N370.87 million from N41.09 million in full year 2016.

Tope Smart, is the Managing Director/CEO of N.E.M Insurance PLC, a leading firm that provides insurance services.

With a market cap of N13.835 billion, the group’s profit increased by 52.67 percent from N1.82 billion in 2016 to N2.76 billion in 2017.

Paul Gbededo is the CEO, Group MD and Executive Director of Flour Mill Nigeria PLC, a Nigerian agribusiness company founded in 1960.

The company has a market cap of N92.373 billion and performed excellently in 2017.

On the 26th of April 2018, BusinesssDay is set to unveil the greatest event/award of the year don’t miss out!

MICHEAL ANI

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post BusinessDay to unveil top 25 Nigerian CEOs 2017 power rankings appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

