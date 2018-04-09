Bust a move! A German robot dances to communicate with honeybees — Nigeria Today

Bust a move! A German robot dances to communicate with honeybees
Researchers in Germany have developed a RoboBee robot which shows honeybees the best foraging locations by mimicking a dance real bees employ to relay this information to one another.
The post Bust a move! A German robot dances to communicate with honeybees appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!