Buzzing today: Buhari leaves for UK tomorrow, 9th April — Nigeria Today

Buzzing today: Buhari leaves for UK tomorrow, 9th April

Posted on Apr 8, 2018

According to the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, 9th April travel to London for an official visit. The president during the course of the visit will also hold talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Nigeria-Britain relations.

No return date has been fixed for the president’s return yet.

