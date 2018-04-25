 Buzzing Today: Everything You Should Know About What Donald Duke Told Okonjo-Iweala That Everyone is Talking About — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buzzing Today: Everything You Should Know About What Donald Duke Told Okonjo-Iweala That Everyone is Talking About

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Image result for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and donald duke

Former minister of finance recently published a new book, titled, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines’, detailing her experience as a minister of finance. In the book,  Okonjo-Iweala said Donald Duke had urged her not to serve in President Goodluck Jonathan’s government in 2011.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

However, Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River state, on Wednesday described the inclusion of a private conversation between him and former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in the latter’s new book as being in “poor taste.”

Ngozi Okonjo’s revelation

Duke’s account

Reactions from Nigerians

 

 

The post Buzzing Today: Everything You Should Know About What Donald Duke Told Okonjo-Iweala That Everyone is Talking About appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.