Buzzing Today: Everything You Should Know About What Donald Duke Told Okonjo-Iweala That Everyone is Talking About — Nigeria Today

Buzzing Today: Everything You Should Know About What Donald Duke Told Okonjo-Iweala That Everyone is Talking About

Former minister of finance recently published a new book, titled, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines’, detailing her experience as a minister of finance. In the book, Okonjo-Iweala said Donald Duke had urged her not to serve in President Goodluck Jonathan’s government in 2011.

However, Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River state, on Wednesday described the inclusion of a private conversation between him and former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in the latter’s new book as being in “poor taste.”

Ngozi Okonjo’s revelation

Duke’s account

Reactions from Nigerians

Can u imagine, Donald duke working for those who don't want Nigeria to succeed under Jonathan and some people re rooting for him as president wen he is stil under the grasps of those same people. The book came out at the perfect time. — Jay (@i_am_jay07) April 21, 2018

If Mr A can advise Mrs B not to take up any appointment from government b'cos Mrs B will use her expertise to contribute to it success, it shows Mr A can sponsor insurgency, herders/farmers clashes, pipelines bombing etc, just to discredit a government. — Emmanuel Ikhenebome® (@EIkhenebome) April 25, 2018

What people DO NOT KNOW about Donald Duke is that he has a history of betraying the Niger Delta people way before Jonathan became president. So it's not about GEJ really. This is why I said he can't be President or VP certainly not with support from the Niger Delta people. — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) April 22, 2018

So that was how a page of Aunty Ngozi's book sent Donald Duke's drowsy presidential ambition back to sleep. — Nicholas Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) April 25, 2018

This Donald Duke thing sha I can understand if a politician is opposed to the candidacy of another person but Duke was opposed to the success of Goodluck Jonathan AFTER GEJ had won an election without any basis for evaluation….Duke wanted GEJ to fail ab initio. — The Republican (@9grrepublican) April 22, 2018

