Buzzing Today: Hackers ack APC Nigeria’s Twitter Handle Now Selling Bitcoin — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) official Twitter account has been hacked is currently being used to trade cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum. The account name has been changed to Justin Sun, who has a verified account and claims to be founder of Tron Foundation and one of the Forbes 30 Under 30.

Some reactions from Nigerians

The APC is yet to report any hack of its official account.

