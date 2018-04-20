 Buzzing Today: Sars Officials Harass Dr Sid, thinking he's a yahoo boy - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buzzing Today: Sars Officials Harass Dr Sid, thinking he’s a yahoo boy – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Buzzing Today: Sars Officials Harass Dr Sid, thinking he's a yahoo boy
Information Nigeria
Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Wednesday, who mistook Singer Dr Sid for an internet fraudster (“Yahoo Boy”). The officers “insulted” and attempted to “assault him physically”. The incident occured on Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1
Nigeria: Singer Dr Sid Allegedly 'Ruffled' By SARS OfficialsAllAfrica.com
PHOTOS: Dr Sid Harassed By SARS Officials Who Mistake Him For Yahoo BoyNigeria Today

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.