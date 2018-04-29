 Buzzing Today: Senator Dino Melaye Escapes Recall, Nigerians Troll Governor Yahaya Bello — Nigeria Today
Buzzing Today: Senator Dino Melaye Escapes Recall, Nigerians Troll Governor Yahaya Bello

Apr 29, 2018

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  in the early hours of Sunday that the recall exercise of hospitalised Dino Melayeon Saturday had failed after electorate overwhelmingly sat at home.

At least 51 percent of voters are required to verify their signatures for the recall process to move to the next stage, but only five percent of registered voters turned out.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their position about the failed recall process, while firing shot at Governor Yahaya Bello of the state. See reactions below;

 

 

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

