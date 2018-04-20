 Bwacha flags off rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Sen.  Emmanuel  Bwacha  representing Taraba South District  on Friday flagged off the rehabilitation  of  the 36.5-kilometre  Wukari -Ibi road which is expected to gulp  N1 billion.

Speaking at the occasion, Bwacha said  the project, which was approved jointly by the Federal Ministry of  Agriculture as well as  Power, Works and Housing  as a rural road initiative,   had  funds appropriated for it  in the 2017 and 2018 budgets.

The senator commended the Federal  Government for its commitment to  infrastructural development.

Bwacha, who is also the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, urged  the people of the community to cooperate with  the contractor  to ensure the project was  completed in six weeks  as scheduled.

The lawmaker  also said  work on the abandoned Akwana Mobile Police Barack which he initiated years ago as a House of Representatives member,  would soon resume as N1.3 billion  had been appropriated for it  in the 2018 budget.

He said when completed, the barrack would help in ensuring security  on the fringes of the Taraba-Benue border.

Also speaking at the occasion,  Gov.  Darius  Ishaku of Taraba commended Bwacha for facilitating  the road rehabilitation project for the benefit of the people.

Represented by the Commissioner for Works, Mr Tafarki Agbadu, Ishaku also commended the Federal Government  for approving funds for the project.

He, however,  appealed to the Federal Government  to refund the N32 billion the state government  had spent so far  on the rehabilitation  of federal roads.

Mr Samuel  Oyafami, the  Director of Moulds Nig. Ltd, the company handling the Wukari –Ibi road project, said the road was first constructed in 1974 and had  not undergone full rehabilitation.

Oyafami said his company would restore the road to its original state  within a record time.

Reports from our reporter confirmed that Bwacha later proceeded to Jandeikyula village near Wukari where assailants  recently killed  32 people to commiserate with the families of the victims.

NAN

 

 

 

 

