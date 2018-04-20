Bwacha flags off rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road — Nigeria Today

Bwacha flags off rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha representing Taraba South District on Friday flagged off the rehabilitation of the 36.5-kilometre Wukari -Ibi road which is expected to gulp N1 billion.

Speaking at the occasion, Bwacha said the project, which was approved jointly by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture as well as Power, Works and Housing as a rural road initiative, had funds appropriated for it in the 2017 and 2018 budgets.

The senator commended the Federal Government for its commitment to infrastructural development.

Bwacha, who is also the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, urged the people of the community to cooperate with the contractor to ensure the project was completed in six weeks as scheduled.

The lawmaker also said work on the abandoned Akwana Mobile Police Barack which he initiated years ago as a House of Representatives member, would soon resume as N1.3 billion had been appropriated for it in the 2018 budget.

He said when completed, the barrack would help in ensuring security on the fringes of the Taraba-Benue border.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba commended Bwacha for facilitating the road rehabilitation project for the benefit of the people.

Represented by the Commissioner for Works, Mr Tafarki Agbadu, Ishaku also commended the Federal Government for approving funds for the project.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to refund the N32 billion the state government had spent so far on the rehabilitation of federal roads.

Mr Samuel Oyafami, the Director of Moulds Nig. Ltd, the company handling the Wukari –Ibi road project, said the road was first constructed in 1974 and had not undergone full rehabilitation.

Oyafami said his company would restore the road to its original state within a record time.

Reports from our reporter confirmed that Bwacha later proceeded to Jandeikyula village near Wukari where assailants recently killed 32 people to commiserate with the families of the victims.

NAN

