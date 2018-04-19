By assembling Ikea chairs, robots steal the one job we never wanted — Nigeria Today

By assembling Ikea chairs, robots steal the one job we never wanted
Researchers have demonstrated how a pair of robot arms can be used to assemble a flat-packed Ikea chair in minutes. Best of all? They can do it without having a massive argument, too.
