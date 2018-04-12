 By not reading, we accept to remain behind - The Observer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

By not reading, we accept to remain behind – The Observer

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Observer

By not reading, we accept to remain behind
The Observer
Two weeks ago, I went to one of my Makerere University classes with Nelson Mandela's autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, and Frantz Fanon's Black Skin, White Masks. Both are old and considerably popular books you would expect any curious university
Literacy backpack program reaching students before kindergartenWSLS 10

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.