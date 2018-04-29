By stifling migration, Sudan's feared secret police aid Europe - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

By stifling migration, Sudan’s feared secret police aid Europe – Daily Trust



Daily Trust By stifling migration, Sudan's feared secret police aid Europe

Daily Trust

At Sudan's eastern border, Lt. Samih Omar led two patrol cars slowly over the rutted desert, past a cow's carcass, before halting on the unmarked 2,000-mile route that thousands of East Africans follow each year in trying to reach the Mediterranean …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

