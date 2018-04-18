By the year 2030, Cervical Cancer Will Kill More Than 443,000 Women Yearly Worldwide — Nigeria Today

By the year 2030, Cervical Cancer Will Kill More Than 443,000 Women Yearly Worldwide

The 8th African Vaccination Week will be celebrated from 23 to 29 April 2018. Cervical cancer remains a leading cause of cancer death among women in Africa. According to the Expert Review of Anti-infective Therapy, by the year 2030, cervical cancer will kill more than 443,000 women yearly worldwide, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the Human […]

The post By the year 2030, Cervical Cancer Will Kill More Than 443,000 Women Yearly Worldwide appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

