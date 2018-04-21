 Bye bye boomstick — ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ has been canceled by Starz — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bye bye boomstick — ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ has been canceled by Starz

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Bruce Campbell is finally putting down his chainsaw, as the series based on the Evil Dead movies has been canceled by Starz after three seasons. This may not be the last time we get so see Ash Williams in action, however.

The post Bye bye boomstick — ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ has been canceled by Starz appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.