C/League: Salah becomes first African to score 10 goals in single season — Nigeria Today

C/League: Salah becomes first African to score 10 goals in single season

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has become the first African player to score 10 goals in a single Champions League (CL) campaign, FIFA says on its Twitter handle @Fifacom. The Egyptian has surpassed Samuel Eto’o’s record for most goals scored by an African player in a single CL season. Salah scored two first half goals for his team against AS Roma in the first leg Champions league semi final encounter at Liverpool which eventually ended 5-2 in favour of Juergen Kloop’s side on Tuesday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

