C/League: Salah becomes first African to score 10 goals in single season — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has become the first African player to score 10 goals in a single Champions League (CL) campaign, FIFA says on its Twitter handle @Fifacom. The Egyptian has surpassed Samuel Eto’o’s record for most goals scored by an African player in a single CL season. Salah scored two first half goals for his team against AS Roma in the first leg Champions league semi final encounter at Liverpool which eventually ended 5-2 in favour of Juergen Kloop’s side on Tuesday.

