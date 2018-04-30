CAC president urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

CAC president urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari – The Nation Newspaper

CAC president urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari

The Nation Newspaper

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Abraham Akinosun, has urged Nigerians to pray for and support the present administration to succeed. He spoke at the weekend at the grand finale of a seven-day fasting and prayer for forgiveness …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

